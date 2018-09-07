Kim says he wants to meet Xi

Pyongyang, Sep 10 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has expressed a desire to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping soon in order to consolidate ties with the neighbouring country, state media reported on Monday.

Kim expressed his wish to Li Zhanshu, the number-three of the Chinese regime, who he met on Sunday in Pyongyang during a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of North Korea, according to the state run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim told Li that another meeting with Xi would help in further solidifying and deepening the special relation between the two countries, Efe news quoted KCNA as saying.

Li, who handed over a letter signed by Xi during the meeting, stressed Beijing’s desire to cement sustainable and stable ties regardless of the international situation.

The meeting underscores the recent improvement in the relations between the two countries after years of estrangement due to advances in the nuclear programme of North Korea, which heavily relies on its main ally China for trade.

Kim has visited China three times this year.

–IANS

ksk