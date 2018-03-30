Kim Sharma ready to do cosmetic surgery

Bollywood industry’s starlet Kim Sharma may not have faced the arc lights in years, but she continues to be active on the Bollywood social circuit. Recently Kim was spotted at a fashion show, where she attended the event as a special guest of designer Nandita Mahtani, although she did not walk the ramp for her friend. Meanwhile at the event, the former actress’s perfectly chiseled jaw line and sharp features grabbed eyeballs.

As per report Kim may have gone under the knife, although a new make-up technique could also be a possibility. Meanwhile the fashion show was one of Kim’s first public appearances after news of her divorce from Ali Punjani broke.

Furthermore speculation was rife that Kim’s marriage ended because Ali left her for another woman. Meanwhile if this was not enough of a blow, it was said that she was left penniless, as she ended up quitting her job as the CEO of her husband’s chain of hotels as well.

Accordingly Kim made her Bollywood debut opposite Jugal Hansraj in the 2000 hit Mohabbatein, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Moreover she has also acted in films like Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Nehlle Pe Dehlla and Tom, Dick and Harry.