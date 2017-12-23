Kim tries out ice-skating with children

Los Angeles, Dec 25 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian looked overjoyed as she tried her hand at ice-skating with her children Saint and North here.

In some photographs, Kim can be seen enjoying the holiday season as she hit an ice rink with Saint and North during a Christmas party here on Saturday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In one image, Kim, 37, can be seen helping out her two-year-old Saint how to skate as she guided him onto the ice.

For the outing, Kim wore a thick sweatshirt and sweatpants while styling her blonde hair down completely straight.

In another image, Kim can be seen holding North’s hand as she skated alongside her.

Kim’s husband and rapper Kanye West was nowhere to be seen during their trip.

