Kim working with Ivanka Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson

Los Angeles, May 2 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is in talks with Ivanka Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, and senior adviser of the President Jared Kushner to pardon Alice Marie Johnson jailed for life for money laundering.

According to tmz.com, Kim has been working with Jared and Ivanka for several months on Johnson’s freedom and has got her attorney Shawn Holley involved as well. Johnson’s file is now on President Trump’s desk for review.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1997 on money laundering and drug conspiracy charges — her first offense. The 62-year-old gained national attention last year when Kim tweeted out a story about her case.

Johnson wrote a thank-you note to Kim expressing her “deep and heartfelt gratitude” for shining a light on the unfair situation.

“Ms Kardashian you are literally helping to save my life and restore me to my family. I was drowning and you have thrown me a life jacket and given me hope,” said Johnson.

–IANS

