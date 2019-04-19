Kim wouldn’t use fame to get kids into college

Los Angeles, April 22 (IANS) Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West would never use her fame and privilege to get her children into college.

The 38-year-old reality star, who is expecting her fourth child with husband Kanye West, with whom she already has North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 14 months, says that there would be no “benefit” in “forcing” her brood into a college if they did not have the necessary skillset, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In an upcoming interview with CNN, Kim said: “If they couldn’t get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn’t thrive in any way

“That’s what I see is not appropriate. I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. To buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody.”

The reality star is currently studying to become a lawyer and hopes her children are “inspired” by her “hard work” and can see that there is no time limit on completing their education.

–IANS

dc/rs