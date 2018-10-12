Kim Zolciak denies photoshopping

Los Angeles, Oct 18 (IANS) TV personality Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who has been accused of photoshopping an image of her children, has denied the allegations and vowed to take a stand in the matter.

Last month, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star posted pictures of her children Kaia and Kane Biermann on Instagram.

The pictures fell under the scrutiny of her followers, who pointed out that she allegedly posted an image, took it down, and re-posted it with alterations slimming the children’s figures, reports dailymail.co.uk.

But these accusations did not go down well with Zolciak-Biermann as she decided to give a fiery resonse to the followers.

“People are f***in sick! Get the f*** out here! No post was taken down and no photo has been nor will ever be edited of my children! I will no longer stand for this bulls,” tweeted Zolciak-Biermann, who shares the children with her husband Kroy Biermann.

