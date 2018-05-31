Kin accompanied me on US tour, but at own expense: Goa Minister

Panaji, June 1 (IANS) Denying that he had taken his family on a junket to the US, Goa’s Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Friday said that some of his family members had accompanied him though at their own expense.

Ajgaonkar slammed the opposition for what he called creating unnecessary controversies, a department statement issued here said, a day after the opposition Congress asked him to clarify whether he had taken four members of his family to the US at state expense.

The statement said that participation in international trade fairs and organising international roadshows was one of the primary functions of the Tourism Department to promote Goa Tourism internationally and that the Minister was committed to improving the sector.

“… this is not the first time that such international roadshows have been organised. The Goa Tourism Department has been holding such road shows in the past, including during Congress rule,” the statement quoting Ajgaonkar said.

On Thursday, the Congress alleged that Ajgaonkar went to the US with four family members and that the expenses incurred on their travel and stay should be charged from them once they return.

–IANS

maya/tsb/bg