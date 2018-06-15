Kindergarten student dead in Himachal accident

Shimla, June 21 (IANS) A kindergarten student was killed and 12 others were injured on Thursday when their overcrowded private school bus skidded off the road and fell into a 100-foot-deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, police said.

The students, belonging to Spectrum Premier Public School in Sarkaghat area, were returning home from school when the driver lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a turn near Garli.

Five critically injured children were admitted to the Zonal hospital in Mandi, some 150 km from the state capital.

–IANS

