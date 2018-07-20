Kingpin of gang swindling youth on job promise nabbed

Jaipur, July 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Police has arrested the kingpin of a gang involved in collecting lakhs of rupees, along with original certificates, from the job-seekers on false promises of getting them cushioned jobs, from Deeg in the state.

According to Bharatpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Anil Tank, the gang’s kingpin, Surajpal, is a primary class teacher in an Aligarh government school. He, along with his accomplice Atul Jat, a resident of Mathura, ran a coaching centre in Mathura where they trained students to appear for competitive examinations in police department.

Through this coaching centre, they came in contact with candidates who were appearing for different competitive examinations, and then started taking lakhs of rupees from the aspirants by promising them jobs in jail police, railways, Rajasthan Police, etc. They also took their original certificates in their possession.

Atul Jat had taken Rs 2 lakh as advance, along with his original certificates of candidates, on the promise to see them through the Rajasthan Police Constable Examination held on July 14 and 15, Tank said.

Based on the complaint by one Ravi Kumar, a special team was formed to investigate the matter, he said.

Deeg Additional SP Mahesh Meena and Assistant SP Dharmendra Singh, along with other team members, registered the case and launched the probe.

The police started linking the missing points in the matter and they identified different people who could have been played a part in the case, said Tank.

They were able to zero in on Surajpal, who was a teacher in a government primary school in Pirodiya Tappal in Aligarh.

When grilled, he confessed to his crime. He said he duped more than 60 people and earned crores of rupees from them by making false promises. Atul Jat is absconding and a hunt is on to trace him.

