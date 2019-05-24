Kingpin of Mohit Mor killing arrested

New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) The prime accused in the sensational murder case of Tik Tok celebrity Mohit Mor has been arrested, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Sandeep Pehalwan alias Kala had assigned three of his gang members the task to kill Mor due to a property dispute with him, the police said.

He was arrested on Monday after the police received a tip-off that he was hiding in his house in Najafgarh area.

“After the information was received we raided the residence of the accused, from where he was arrested,” said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

Pehalwan is also an accused in five different cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion, and he had jumped parole in one such case and was on the run.

The officer informed that Pehalwan had instructed three of his gang members to kill Mor, however, two of them, identified as juveniles have already been arrested.

“The juvenile and Vikas and Rohit, were part of a gang led by one Sandeep Pehalwan. A month back, the juvenile met Pehalwan and expressed his urge to join his gang following a personal enmity with someone. Pehalwan took him in on the condition that he would kill Mor,” a senior officer told IANS.

