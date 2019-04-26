Kings XI Punjab win toss, ask Hyderabad to bat

Hyderabad, April 29 (IANS) Kings XI Punjab skipper R. Ashwin won the toss and asked Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first in their Indian Premier League clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday.

Both teams have made three changes to the team from their previous outings.

Hyderabad, led by New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, brought in Abhishek Sharma, Mohammad Nabi and Sandeep Sharma. Punjab, on the other hand, handed a debut to Prabhsimran Singh, also bringing back Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran(w), Simran Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

–IANS

dm/bbh