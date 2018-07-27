Kinner Kailash pilgrimage begins in Himachal

Shimla, Aug 2 (IANS) A 10-day annual Kinner Kailash pilgrimage, dedicated to Lord Shiva’s 79-feet vertical rock Shiva Lingam officially began in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

A batch of 385 devotees left the base camp in Tangling village, 15 km from district headquarters Reckong Peo in Kinnaur district, for the two-day trek to witness the mountain situated at a height of around 6,050 m above sea level, an official told IANS.

“The pilgrimage will conclude on August 11 if the weather permits. In case the weather turns bad, the yatra will be suspended on that day or even for days together,” said the official.

“Tents and medical camps have been set up to facilitate the devotees. The pilgrims can start from the base camp till 2 p.m. and can trek downhill from the Ganesh Park till 5 p.m.,” the official added.

A control room has been set up at the base camp to monitor the pilgrims.

Two devotees died and 251 were rescued after flash floods en route to the largely uphill pilgrimage on July 28. Subsequently, the government stopped the pilgrimage as it was not officially organised.

Every year the pilgrims set out for the arduous trek to the Himalayas to have a view of Mount Kailash, known as the winter abode of Lord Shiva.

