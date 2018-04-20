Kipling transport hub will make a difference to Mississauga

The ageing Kipling GO Station is to receive a massive facelift and a new transit hub is expected to make a huge difference to commuters in the GTA.

The hub will include new and improved pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle connections and will integrate subway, GO train, and local and regional bus services—including GO, TTC, and MiWay services—into a single mobility hub in Toronto’s west end.

As for what it will look like, the province says the scope of work at Kipling includes an elevated pedestrian bridge; a pedestrian underground tunnel; a new entrance; renovations to the existing Kipling GO station building and existing TTC pedestrian pick-up and drop off building; a new bus terminal building for MiWay and GO Transit; complete site infrastructure including parking upgrades, and improved vehicular, bicycle and pedestrian access; and a new extension of Acorn Ave south of Dundas St. West with vehicular, bicycle and pedestrian access, including traffic signals.

Another major announcement made last week was that from 2019, all GO Transit trips within Toronto will cost Presto card users just $3 a trip. Mississauga riders should note that Presto users at stations such as Port Credit, Malton, Pickering, Ajax and Markham will also see fare reductions when taking GO Transit back and forth to Union Station.

Price reductions for those travelers will vary depending on distance.

Also, the government says that all GO Transit trips under 10 kilometres will cost those very same Presto card users just $3 per trip anywhere on the GO network. Metrolinx says that GO fares for trips between approximately 10 km and 20 km will also be reduced, varying between about $3 and $6 depending on the specific route.

Commuters also might want to note that they can, in some instances, pay just $3 to ride the UP Express. That said, that fare is for Toronto exclusively.

Proceeds from Ontario’s carbon market will also provide fare integration discounts of up to $1.50 per ride for anyone who travels between the York, Durham, Brampton and Mississauga transit networks and the TTC, saving regular commuters up to $720 every year.

Construction on the Kipling Station Bus Terminal project is scheduled to complete in spring 2020. Most commuters can’t wait for that to happen. – CINEWS