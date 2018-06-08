Kirti Azad hints at contesting as Congress candidate in 2019

Patna, June 14 (IANS) Suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad on Thursday said he will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but not as a BJP candidate, hinting his inclination towards the Congress.

Announcing he would contest from his traditional Darbhanga seat in Bihar, he said: “I will contest as a candidate of a national party other than BJP.”

He did not disclose the name of the party but expressed his softness for Congress, praising its chief Rahul Gandhi. “People’s confidence in leadership of Raul Gandhi has been increasing,” he said.

A cricketer-turned-politician, Azad, who was member of 1983 World Cup winning team, is son of former Bihar Chief Minister Bhagwat Jha Azad.

