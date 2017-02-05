Kissing Ryan Reynolds was ridiculous: Andrew Garfield

Los Angeles, Feb 6 (IANS) Actor Andrew Garfield admits his kiss with Ryan Reynolds at the Golden Globe awards was “ridiculous”.

Post kissing Reynolds at the 2017 Golden Globes, some fans are still asking one question: How the heck did that happen?

“It was a ridiculous thing,” Garfield explained while laughing on The Graham Norton Show, reports eonline.com

He added: “I said to Ryan Reynolds, ‘If you win, kiss me instead of your wife.’ And he said, ‘Yah, that’s great.'”

The original hope was also for Reynolds to win Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy thanks to his work in “Deadpool”. Once his name was called, he would move towards wife Blake Lively and then make a last-minute move to Garfield.

Instead of ignoring the idea when Ryan Gosling won, the duo decided to switch things up.

–IANS

nv/