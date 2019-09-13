KJo’s personal wardrobe finds place in Angad’s film

Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS) Actor Angad Bedi will play a stylish cricketer in “The Zoya Factor”, and the film’s costume unit has sourced clothes for the role from filmmaker Karan Johar’s wardrobe.

“My character needed different looks as formals, athleisure and layers. So we put together a range of high-end brands to give the character a look that would best deem fit. Karan was kind enough to allow us to source clothes from his wardrobe. He is a style icon and the character ”m playing, Robin, needed aesthetic of the fashion sense Karan has in his personal life. My producers, Aarti and Pooja Shetty, put together looks from his personal wardrobe,” said Angad.

“The Zoya Factor” stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan.

–IANS

