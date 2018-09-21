Klizan stuns Wawrinka to reach St. Petersburg final

St. Petersburg, Sep 22 (IANS) Slovakia’s Martin Klizan on Saturday upset former World No. 3, wild card Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 to earn a place in the St. Petersburg Open final.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka, currently ranked 88th, seemed on his way for a fourth win over Klizan in as many career matches when he took the opener, but world No. 65 fought back to seal the victory in two hours and 16 minutes, reports Efe news.

Although Wawrinka, who seeks to regain top form after undergoing knee injury in 2017, created six break points he managed to convert only two, compared to Klizan’s three service breaks out of four opportunities.

Making his first tournament appearance since winning the 2012 title, Klizan ended Wawrinka’s quest for his first St. Petersburg crown.

The 33-year-old Wawrinka had reached the St. Petersburg when he first competed in the tournament in 2016, but he lost to Germany’s Alexander Zverev.

Kliazn plays his seventh final with an eyebrow raising record of six titles out of as many championship matches.

Next up for Kliazn will be either top-seed Dominic Thiem of Austria or fifth-seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

–IANS

kk/vm