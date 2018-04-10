Knife-wielding man attacks German bakery, killed

Berlin, April 13 (IANS) A knife-wielding man attacked and injured several people at a bakery in Fulda city on Friday and was later shot dead by police.

Police officials said they responded to a call at 4.30 a.m. that a man was attacking people at the bakery on Fleming Street, Xinhua news agency reported.

When they rushed to the scene, the suspect attacked them with stones and a truncheon-like object. After a policeman was injured, the officers fatally shot the attacker.

The motive behind the attack was unclear and an investigation was on.

–IANS

and/soni/bg