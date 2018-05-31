Knife-wielding man shot at in Berlin

Berlin, June 4 (IANS) A German police officer has shot a knife-wielding Austrian man who went on the rampage in Berlin Cathedral.

The 53-year-old man was shot in the leg, Berlin police said on Sunday. A police officer was also injured in the incident and taken to hospital, BBC reported.

Police said there was no indication of any terrorist motive.

About 100 people were in the building at the time of the incident. Police said they had been alerted by an emergency call from an employee at the cathedral.

A police statement urged people to “avoid speculation” and said more details of the incident would follow.

Witnesses quoted in German media said the man appeared to be in a “confused” state.

Video from eyewitnesses showed police crews with submachine guns being set up outside the cathedral, with police tape placed around the building.

Psychological counselling was offered to those who witnessed the events.

The elaborate 19th Century church is located in the centre of Berlin on the historic Museum Island and is one of the city’s top tourist attractions.

