Koepka retakes No. 1 spot in World Golf Ranking

Madrid, Nov 12 (IANS) United States’ golfer Brooks Koepka retook the top spot in the World Golf Ranking, released on Monday, knocking England’s Justin Rose back down to second.

Koepka had been unseated by Rose in the previous week’s ranking, and the American has a lead of just 0.16 average points over his English rival,reports Efe.

US golfers Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau remained in third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, while their countryman Rickie Fowler was ninth.

Francesco Molinari of Italy moved up to sixth, swapping places with Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy.

Spain’s Jon Rahm kept eighth place and England’s Tommy Fleetwood stayed in 10th, while US star Tiger Woods remained just outside the top 10 in 13th.

The current golf rankings and points are as follows:

1. Brooks Koepka (USA) 10.32 average points

2. Justin Rose (England) 10.16

3. Dustin Johnson (USA) 9.37

4. Justin Thomas (USA) 8.94

5. Bryson DeChambeau (USA) 7.37

6. Francesco Molinari (Italy) 6.65

7. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 6.61

8. Jon Rahm (Spain) 6.27

9. Rickie Fowler (USA) 6.06

10. Tommy Fleetwood (England) 5.98

–IANS

gau/sed