Kohli, Dhawan steal show on field and on Twitter

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) It was a moment of celebration for Indian cricket fans as India beat Australia by 36 runs in their second match after defeating South Africa by 6 wickets in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

The Men in Blue’s dominant performance on the field also kept fans on the edge and Twitter buzzing. From the moment the teams came out for the national anthem, to KL Rahul hitting the final ball of the innings for four, India’s players were cheered by a sell-out, vociferous crowd on the field and on the micro- blogging website.

Data from Twitter showed on Monday that skipper Kohli was the most talked about player followed by MS Dhoni, Dhawan, Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma.

When it came about the most tweeted moments, Dhawan’s impressive century against the Kangaroos was at the top. It was followed by Hardik Pandya’s whirlwind 27-ball 48 which helped India cross 350 runs against Australia and the 127-run opening partnership between Rohit and Dhawan in the same match.

With the feat, the Indian openers also became the first Indian opening pair to post a century stand against Australia in any World Cup match.

Meanwhile, in the same match featuring the two rivals, Indian fans in Kennigton Oval gave Smith and David Warner a rough welcome as they booed and chanted ‘cheater’ when they took the field. However, showing true sportsman’s spirit Kohli urged the spectators twice to stop booing the Australian duo.

Fans also took note of Kohli’s gesture and the Indian skipper’s picture of appealing to the spectators was also the most tweeted and retweeted picture on Twitter.

