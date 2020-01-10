Kohli far better than Smith in white-ball cricket: Gambhir

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Former India opener Gautam Gambhir believes that Virat Kohli is ‘far better’ than Australia’s Steve Smith in ODIs and there is no question of any comparison between them.

Kohli and Smith are considered two of the best batsmen in modern day cricket and all eyes will be on the duo when India takes on the Aussies in a three-match ODI rubber, starting in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“Virat Kohli is far far better than Steve Smith in white-ball cricket. There’s no comparison. I would not compare Virat Kohli to Steve Smith in white-ball cricket,” Gambhir said at the Game Plan show on Star Sports.

“I would actually want to see what spot Smith bats in. Are they going to push him at no 4 or would have him bat at 3 and send Labuschagne at no 4.”

Commenting on India’s bowling attack, Gambhir felt that Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah can give a difficult time to the Australian batsmen with their sheer pace.

“I’ve always believed that when you’re playing on flaccid wickets and smaller grounds like the Wankhede or Bangalore, your bowlers need to step up. The kind of form Mohammed Shami is in, it’s a big plus for India that he has done really well in white-ball cricket. Jasprit Bumrah is coming back from injury but he’s a quality bowler. I’m really excited to see how these two guys bowl against some of the top batters like David Warner or Aaron Finch in that kind of form in white-ball cricket on flat wickets. But the best part is that they have got pace,” the former India opener opined.

“They (Shami and Bumrah) can actually get wickets with that sheer pace and the quickness in the air as well. Both of them bowling in tandem is going to be a great sight,” he added.

