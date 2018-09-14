Kohli, lifter Chanu recommended for Khel Ratna

New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu have reportedly been recommended for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, country’s highest sporting honour, it was learnt on Monday.

If the sports ministry accepts the committee’s recommendations, then Kohli will be the third cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar (1997) and former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2007) to receive the award.

“Yes, Virat Kohli and Mirabai Chanu’s names have been recommended by the awards committee,” an official told IANS on condition of anonymity.

Among others, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who clinched a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games, has been nominated for the Arjuna Award.

Athletes Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, cricketer Smriti Mandhana, hockey players Manpreet Singh and Savita Punia, paddler Manika Batra and tennis player Rohan Bopanna have also been recommended for the prestigious Arjuna Award.

–IANS

