Kohli on verge of achieving another milestone in ODIs

Cuttack, Dec 21 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli is on the verge of achieving another milestone as he is just 56 runs away from going past South African legend Jacques Kallis to become the 7th highest run-getter in ODI cricket.

Kohli has amassed 11,524 runs from 241 matches with a stunning average of 69.70. Kallis, on the other hand, has 11579 runs in 328 matches at an average of 44.36.

The list for top run-getters in ODIs is led by former India cricketer and batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who has 18,426 runs. He is followed by Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara (14,234) and Australia’s Ricky Ponting (13,704).

Meanwhile, Kohli also needs 116 runs more to become the 6th player to score 11,000 international runs across formats as captain. The list is currently led by Ricky Ponting, who has 15440 runs in 320 matches as captain. Kohli, on the other hand, has 10884 runs in 165 matches as captain.

Kohli could also surpass Alan Border, who has 11062 runs across formats as captain if he manages to score 178 runs in the third and final ODI of the rubber against the West Indies in Cuttack.

The only Indian cricketer to have scored more than 11000 runs as captain is M.S. Dhoni as he has 11207 runs to his name.

–IANS

