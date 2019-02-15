Kohli postpones sports awards for Pulwama martyrs

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Virat Kohli Foundation announced on Saturday that the India skipper has decided to postpone the RP-SG Indian Sports Honours in honour of the 49 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers who were martyred in a terrorist attack in Kashmir recently.

“Virat Kohli annually rewards excellence in sports and nurtures promising athletes through the Virat Kohli foundation. The RP-SG Indian Sports Honours that was supposed to happen tomorrow night has been postponed by Virat as a mark of respect to the CRPF jawans who were martyred at Pulwama by a tragic terror attack,” the foundation said in a statement.

The attack, one of the worst ever in the history of the terrorism in Kashmir, took place on February 14 when a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into a bus full of CRPF personnel.

“The who’s who of entertainment and sports industry were supposed to be present for the award ceremony. Every partner and all the sport stars and delegates associated with this award have been informed and communicated with stating that hosting an event was unacceptable at this moment when India is mourning the death of its jawans,” the statement added.

“The Virat Kohli Foundation, an organisation dedicated to assisting the underprivileged sections of society, provides scholarships to promising young athletes, as well as individuals and initiatives that have promoted sport at the grassroot level.”

–IANS

