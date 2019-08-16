Kohli, team enjoy at a beach before Test series vs Windies

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) India skipper Virat Kohli is thoroughly enjoying the two-day break between the practice match and the two-match Test series and was seen at a party with his team and the support staff at the Jolly Beach in Antigua, where the West Indies will host India for the first contest.

“Stunning day at the beach with the boys,” Kohli captioned a picture on Instagram. Teammates Mayank Agarwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are also seen sharing the frame with the Indian run-machine.

All the players along with support staff were seen having a good time at the beach.

With the two-Test series, India will begin their World Test Championship campaign on August 22.

Earlier, on their month-long tour, India won the T20 International series before also clinching the three-match One-day International series 2-1.

–IANS

