Kohli wins hearts in Pakistan with sportsmanship

Manchester, June 17 (IANS) The much-hyped World Cup clash between India and Pakistan turned out to be a damp squib on Sunday with India romping home to a facile 89-run win (D/L method).

However, Indian players, particularly Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, came in for a lot of praise from across the border for their performance and the Indian captain’s display of sportsmanship.

One of the moments which drew applause from Pakistan fans on social media was when Kohli enquired if pacer Wahab Riaz was okay after the latter slipped and fell on his follow through. The two then exchanged smiles and carried on.

Later in the innings, Kohli’s march to a 42nd ODI ton was stopped when he seemingly nicked a delivery off Mohammad Amir to the wicketkeeper. The umpire did not raise his finger but the Indian captain walked anyhow while replays showed that there was in fact a big gap between bat and ball.

“Virat Kohli is such a gentleman. The sportsmanship he displayed is reflection of his grandeur. He knew he edged it and therefore walked off instead of waiting for umpire’s decision. Patted Wahab when he fell. He has won a million more fans! How can anyone hate him,” asked one fan on social media.

“Best batsman, best captain, best athlete, best human being. Cricket will never see another Virat Kohli,” said another.

Another fan said that the warmth between the players made matches between India and Pakistan special. “Forget all the talks about rivalry, this warmth between the players is what makes India vs Pakistan special. Take a bow Virat Kohli and Wahab Riaz #IndiaVsPakistan,” read the tweet.

