Kolan to extend tie-up with Kiwi firm to make eco-friendly wipes

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Baby and bath wipes maker Kolan India on Saturday said it is likely to extend a short-term exclusivity deal with New Zealand-based Nzyme NZ Ltd to use their organic multi enzyme formula for making biodegradable cleaning products.

“Personal hygiene and public sanitation is the need of the hour… We are signing a 10 year exclusivity deal with Nzyme Ltd to extend our product line and generate more employment opportunities,” Kolan India Founder and Director Manisha Agarwal said.

In May 2018, the company had signed a short-term exclusivity deal with Nzyme NZ Ltd to use their organic multi enzyme based formula that provides heavy duty cleaning without the use of caustic chemicals, Kolan said in a statement.

“The two companies are expected to extend this deal to 10 years next week,” it added.

The six-month-old start-up has reached 50,000 households and hopes to reach 2 million by 2019 and 15 million by 2027, the company said. Apart from bath wipes, its home care range includes floor, kitchen, bathroom, toilet bowl, glass, leather and upholstery.

–IANS

mgu/mag/bg