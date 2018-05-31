Kolkata bus fare to increase by Re 1: Bengal Transport Minister

Kolkata, June 6 (IANS) In view of the steep hike in fuel price, bus fares in the city would increase by one rupee over all routes, West Bengal Transport Minister Subhendu Adhikari said on Wednesday.

The fares of taxis and waterways will also witness some increase, he said.

“I apologise to the daily commuters while announcing that we are increasing the bus fare by one rupee at every stage. Also, the taxi and the waterways will get some hike in the fares,” Adhikari said following a meeting between the state government and bus operators.

“In future, if the price of the diesel falls, there will be a mechanism through which the fare will be reduced automatically,” he added.

The bus operators had threatened to gone on strike on June 7 if their demands are not fulfilled.

But after the meeting, the operators were not categorical on whether the strike would be organised or not.

“There has been a one rupee hike in every stage of the bus fare. Still not sure how the price of diesel, spare parts and all other expenses will be covered in this hike,” said Tapan Bandopadhyay, General Secretary of Kolkata Bus Owners’ Associations.

