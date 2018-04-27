Kolkata carcass meat racket: Police making list of eateries, stores

Kolkata, April 29 (IANS) Intensifying its probe into the sensational rotten carcass meat racket, the city police was trying to prepare a detailed list of departmental stories and eateries where the meat was supplied, informed sources said on Sunday.

“We are now trying to prepare a roadmap of how the rotten meat used to be taken from the various dump yards to specific stories and eateries. We have got information from those already arrested about the stores and hotels and restaurants where the meat was supplied. We are preparing a detailed list,” said a source.

Police were also looking into an international angle, amidst suspicion that the rotten meat was supplied to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal.

Earlier this week, police busted a racket involved in selling carcass meat and seized nearly 20 tons of carcass meat from a cold storage in central Kolkata.A

Six persons were arrested in that case.

The racket used to collect carcass meat from different dump yards in and around the city and store it in the cold storage. From here it was later supplied to various cirt restaurants and departmental stores, police sources had said.

Two days back, police had arrested eight persons for allegedly involved in selling rotten chicken.

–IANS

