Kolkata-Dhaka ‘Maitree Express’ to remain cancelled June 15-18

Kolkata, May 28 (IANS) in view of the coming Eid-Ul-Fitr, train services between Kolkata and Dhaka will stand cancelled from June 15-18, an Eastern Railway spokesman said on Monday.

“The Kolkata-Dhaka Cantonment-Kolkata Maitree Express will be cancelled for four days from June 15,” the official said.

The 13107/13108 Maitree Express from Dhaka cantonment will not be operational on June 15 and June 17 and from Kolkata station on June 16 and June 18.

Further, the 13109/13110 Maitree Express will remain cancelled on June 15 from Kolkata station and on June 16 from Dhaka Cantonment.

–IANS

