Kolkata Doctor slapped by relative of dead woman patient

Kolkata, Feb 21 (IANS) A doctor was slapped by a grieving relative of a woman, who died on Thursday at a private hospital here, a day after delivering a baby through a caesarean operation.

Her relatives alleged that she was fine after the delivery, and even took light food on Wednesday evening, when they had visited her at the hospital.

“The doctor also told us everything was fine,” said a relative.

However, the 33-year-old woman’s family members were woken up at 3 a.m. on Thursday when their phone rang, with a hospital representative asking them to come to the hospital as she was critical.

But when the family members reached the hospital, they were told she has died.

A footage from the CCTV installed at the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI) hospital went viral where Tapen Bhattacharya, the husband of the deceased, was seen slapping a doctor hard.

The police were later called in.

The CMRI in a press release said the doctor tried to explain the unfortunate incident to the family and advised a post-mortem.

“Despite that the family members in anger and rage not only abused the doctor but also assaulted him and created havoc in the hospital premises,” it said.

The family of the deceased woman has lodged a general diary against the hospital, accusing it of negligence. “We will seek legal remedy,” said a family member.

–IANS

ssp/rs/