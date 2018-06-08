Kolkata forum terms Modi regime ‘fascist’, urges people to unite

Kolkata, June 14 (IANS) Accusing the Narendra Modi government of unleashing organised attack on the country’s economic, social and political institutions while promoting communal tension and divisiveness, a forum of social workers on Thursday urged the people to unite to save democracy in the country.

Terming the BJP regime a “fascist force”, the members of the platform claimed that the government has throttled constitutional rights and destroyed the economy by implementing economic reforms like demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax.

“The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unleashed unprecedented attacks, and has taken away constitutional rights of the working class and captured all the constitutional agencies during its four-year tenure.

“It is also encouraging attacks and killings of the minority community in the name of its pro-Hindutva ideology,” said Shaktiman Ghosh, general secretary of the National Hawkers Federation.

“We are organising conventions in all the Bengal districts against this government’s anti-people policies. We want all the democracy loving people to unite against these fascist attacks,” he added.

The forum said that it has started district conventions from June 8 and would look to organise a bigger mass movement against the Centre’s “anti-people policies” soon.

“There is an organised attack on our democracy, constitutional rights, society and banking system. Also the government’s aggressive steps to promote Hindutva is destroying the county’s age old tradition of communal harmony and co-existence. We want to assemble people from all spheres of the society to come together and transform our protest into a mass movement,” said social activist Biswanath Chakraborty.

