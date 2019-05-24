Kolkata Police ex-chief Rajeev Kumar resumes work in Bengal CID

Kolkata, May 26 (IANS) The West Bengal Government on Sunday reinstated former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar as Additional Director General, CID, an official statement said.

The Governor is pleased to direct Rajeev Kumar to resume his government duties as ADG and IGP, CID, WB with immediate effect, it said.

The order has been issued in view of withdrawal of Model Code of Conduct by the Election Commission on May 26.

The poll panel on May 15 relieved Kumar from his post in West Bengal following violence in Kolkata and asked him to report to the Union Home Ministry the next day.

Meanwhile, the CBI has on Sunday issued a lookout notice against senior officer for his alleged role in the multi-crore rupees Saradha chit fund scam.

