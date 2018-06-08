Kolkata Police to probe fake Eid holiday notification

Kolkata, June 10 (IANS) The Kolkata Police on Sunday initiated an investigation into the fake notification issued in the name of West Bengal government regarding holidays for Eid on social networking sites.

“A fake notification is doing the rounds in social media about Eid holidays. It is false. Those who have masterminded this will be strictly dealt with as per law,” said a post on Kolkata Police’s Facebook page.

The fake notification that did the rounds of social networking sides came under a letter head of the state Finance Department, with the Biswa Bangla logo, announcing holidays from June 12 to June 16 to celebrate the Eid festival.

“All state government offices including educational institutions, rural and urban local bodies, development authorities, boards, corporations and state government undertakings shall remain closed” on those five days,” the fake notification read.

–IANS

dm/ssp/vd