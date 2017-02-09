Kolkata quartet qualify for national final of Mercedes Golf tourney

Kolkata, Feb 9 (IANS) Rajesh Agarwal and Abhishek Mimani claimed the last two national final spots available in the Kolkata leg of the 17th annual edition of the Mercedes Trophy being played at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club course here on Thursday.

Nikhil Poddar and Ashish Chadha had already qualified for the national finals Wednesday, making it a total of four city golfers who would make it to the national finals in Pune’s Oxford Golf Resort from March 15 to 17.

Rajesh in the CAT – A (0-17) handicap category logged a net score of 72.8 after his round to win, while Abhishek in the CAT – B (18-24) category finished with a net score of 75.6 to book their ticket to Pune.

Among the host of other prizes won on the day, Harmeet Sawhney won the Ballantine’s Long Drive Challenge on the 15th hole with a drive of 247 yards, while Santosh Rateria landed the ball just three feet from hole 13 to win the SWISS Closest to Pin contest.

In the Mercedes-Benz straightest drive contest played on hole four, Aroop Mookherjee was declared the winner while the Mercedes- Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots contest was won by Prateek Lakhotia on hole 16.

The best gross winner for the day was Karan Singh, who had a gross score of 76 for the day.

Golf ball sets and car trophies were among the many prizes given out.

Aroop Mukherjee, the winner of the Mercedes-Benz Closest to Pin in Two Shots contest, also won an entry into the lucky draw for the opportunity to travel and play experience at the British Open in July.

–IANS

