Kolkata rallyists seek justice for Kathua rape victim

Kolkata, April 18 (IANS) Seeking “Justice” for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, singers, painters and sports personalities on Wednesday joined common people including a large number of women in a rally in the heart of the city.

Carrying posters and banners crying “stop rape” and “enough is enough”, the rallyists walked from the entrance of the film complex Nandan to the St Paul’s Cathedral.

The rally, organised by National Integration Forum of India (NIFI), saw the participation of veteran chess player Grand Master Dibyendu Barua, tennis ace Akhtar Ali and singer Soumitra Roy.

Some girls in the rally lit candles in the cathedral compound.

–IANS

