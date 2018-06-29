Kolkata school vandalised after video of teacher and student goes viral

Kolkata, July 5 (IANS) Angry current and former students and guardians vandalised a school at New Town here on Thursday after a video made its rounds of the social media apparently showing a science teacher in a compromising position with a class 10 girl student, police and locals said.

Police later detained the science teacher, who was now being interrogated to ascertain the genuineness of the video.

The teacher allegedly got into a compromising position while giving private tuition to the girl at his residence. A boy, also one of his students, is said to have clicked the video on his mobile and circulated it among freinds

As the news about the existence of the video became public, a mob comprising guardians and former and current students threw stones breaking doors and windows of the school and also started a protest demonstration demanding arrest of the culprit and his exemplary punishment.

The panicky school authorities called police, who took the alleged offender to the New Town police station.

The headmaster said the incident has tarnished the reputation of the school and promised to bring the matter to the notice of the West Bengal Education Department.

“My teachers and students are feeling traumatised.The school managing committee at its next meeting will pass a resolution condemning the teacher, who will be first dropped from the panel,” he said.

A former student alleged that the alleged culprit was a serial offender. “He used to zero in on one girl every year and engage in immoral activities with the victims. Out of fear and shame, the victims and their guardians have kept quiet so far,” he said.

–IANS

ssp/vd