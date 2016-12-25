Kolkata soaks in Christmas festivities

Kolkata, Dec 25 (IANS) Resplendent in tinsel and twinkling fairy lights, Kolkata on Sunday soaked in the Yuletide spirit as people of all ages celebrated Christmas amid the all pervading aroma of freshly baked cakes and wines.

Special prayers, hymns and masses in churches saw large turnouts of the devout, but for the city, the day was much more than a religious occasion and rather a summation of faith, food and fun.

Hundreds of devout Christians took part in the midnight mass held at the age old St. Paul’s Cathedral.A large number of people from the city and the outskirts gathered at the fashionable Park Street to savour the festive spirit. The mansion-lined street that oozes a British era charm, was lit up and decorated.

Colourful snow streamers, sparkling battery-operated stars, snow bells, dancing Santas, musical Christmas trees, foldable trees, wreaths and foldable decorative items and baubles, decor shops have lined up a host of ornaments adding the extra glitz to the festivities.

The city’s famous heritage address – Bow Barracks – inhabited by Christians and Anglo-Indians, bustled with songs and dances while the aroma of homemade delicacies, ginger wines and cakes filled the atmosphere.

Mother House – the global headquarters of Missionaries of Charity (MoC) founded by St. Teresa – welcomed hundreds of visitors, who started pouring in since morning.

Groups of enthusiastic urban travelers headed to rural Bengal to enjoy the holiday relishing sumptuous feasts and Aspending quality time with the near and dear ones.

Tourist hotspots like the zoo, Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum, Nicco Park and the Eco Park saw heavy footfall.

Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission also ushered in Christmas at midnight with prayers and carols as devotees gathered around a Christmas tree.

–IANS

