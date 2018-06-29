Kolkata to host third leg of 3×3 Basketball League

Kolkata, July 3 (IANS) The third leg of the FIBA recognised 3×3 Basketball League (3BL) will take place at South City Mall here on July 7 and 8, it was announced on Tuesday.

The two teams to outperform the rest in this leg will get the chance to represent first time at the FIBA 3×3 World Tour in Utsunomiya in Japan, on July 28 and 29 July.

The last two legs have seen the Delhi Hoopers take home the victory putting a target on their back, while the home team Kolkata has suffered a few tough Rounds.

However, with the introduction of Kolkata’s International — Stefan Bujagic, a Serbian National with a deep history in 3×3 — the home team is bound to have a good showing in front of the Home crowd.

Commenting on the third leg, Rohit Bakshi, League Commissioner, 3BL said: “Our first two rounds in Delhi and Aizawl received a marvellous response and we are more than excited to take it forward to Kolkata.

“With every round the game gets more challenging and with Kolkata being an immensely sporty city, we are surely going to experience some of the best moments of the season there,” he added.

–IANS

gau/vm