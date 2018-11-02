Kolkata woman burnt for dowry, extra-marital affair; 3 held

Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) A 22-year-old woman in Kolkata’s Baguiati area sought justice before succumbing to burn injuries, after which her husband and two others have been arrested, police said on Monday.

“Sangita Das suffered burn injuries on October 26 and she died on November 3. Her husband, Amarnath Das, 25, her mother-in-law Rima Das and Tanaya Chattopadhyay (in relation with Amarnath) have been arrested,” a police official said.

He said the initial investigation reveals an angle of dowry and an illicit relation of the husband. The third accused is the woman who is said to have an affair with Amarnath.

“We have managed to take the statement of the deceased based on which the three individuals were arrested,” he said.

–IANS

bnd/nir