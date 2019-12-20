Kolkata youth, who fell into well, dies

Kolkata, Dec 28 (IANS) The lifeless body of a youth, who fell into a well in the southern outskirts of the city on Friday evening, was fished out on Saturday, police said.

The youth apparently slipped and fell into the well in the Bansdroni area while bathing, eyewitnesses said.

The rescue operations, which were called off for the night, resumed on Saturday morning, but he could not be saved.

Fire services personnel and divers had been deployed to rescue the victim, a patient of epilepsy.

The police decision to halt the search on Friday night angered the victim’s family, who on Saturday blamed the “callous” rescue for Samrat Sarkar’s death.

Locals also alleged that two of the pumps used to drain out the water from the well did not function.

“Also, on two occasions they tried to lift him by ropes, but on both occasions the ropes snapped and he fell down, said an eyewitness.

–IANS

ssp/skp/