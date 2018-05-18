Kondogbia to play in Valencia until 2022

Valencia (Spain), May 24 (IANS) French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia is to play in Valencia until 2022, after the football club on Thursday executed the option of buying the player who was on loan from Inter Milan.

The club announced the purchase and reported that the buy-out clause of the player’s new contract had been set at $93.8 million, reports Efe.

Kondogbia arrived at Mestalla Stadium in August 2017 and has been a fixture on coach Marcelino Garcia Toral’s Spanish club.

This season Kondogbia has played in 31 La Liga games, scoring four goals.

