Kontaveit stuns Venus again, advances to Italian Open quarters

Rome, May 17 (IANS) For the second week in a row, Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit on Thursday defeated the United States’ Venus Williams 6-2, 7-6 (3) to reach the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, a WTA clay court tournament held in Rome.

Kontaveit needed one hour and 19 minutes to earn her second consecutive win over the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion, after overcoming world No. 9, Venus, reports Efe.

The 22-year-old Kontaveit eased to seal the first set, breaking her rival’s serve twice, but the second was more challenging for the Estonian player, as she fell 3-0 behind.

Venus, however, saw her advantage vanishing, as she conceded her serve in the fifth game.

Both players held their next service game without facing any break points, forcing the set into a tie break.

Venus trailed 6-0 in the tie break, and made Kontaveit sweat a little more, but she eventually lost the match.

In her second consecutive quarter-final appearance in Rome, Kontaveit is scheduled to play Danish Caroline Wozniacki, world No. 2, or Russian Anastasija Sevastova.

Kontaveit hopes for a better outcome than her previous last-8 clash in Rome, when she lost to Romanian Simona Halep.

–IANS

