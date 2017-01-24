Koovs.com collaborates with Masaba

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Designer Masaba Gupta has collaborated with online fashion destination Koovs.com to launch a capsule range focused on athleisure.

The collection — Masaba X KOOVS — is a mix of fun and individualistic designs. The range comprises ready to wear pieces such as body suits, jumpsuits, joggers, crop tops, tank tops and sports bras. There are accessories such as flip flops, tote bags, backpacks as well.

The prints for the collection are like a battle between temptation of junk food and fitness, and brings to life a versatile range bearing four different prints — Gumbell, Swagger Gum, Swim Girl and Chocolate.

“Athleisure has been on my mind for many years now and I am thrilled to have partnered with Koovs to launch such a collection finally. The line is aimed at young, fashion-conscious women who love a chic ensemble even when they are on the treadmill. The line also has fun accessories like totes, printed slides to glam up your wardrobe,” Masaba said in a statement.

Masaba X KOOVS will launch on February 16.

–IANS

