KoPT clocks over 13% growth in traffic handling in FY18

Kolkata, April 4 (IANS) The Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) handled 57.88 million tonnes of cargo in 2017-18 (FY18), achieving a 13.61 per cent growth over 50.95 MT handled in the previous fiscal, an official said on Wednesday.

Its operating income, excluding dredging subsidy, increased to Rs 2,046.09 crore during 2017-18, up 15.06 per cent from Rs 1,778.26 crore in the previous year.

The port trust said its operating margin (excluding dredging) in the last fiscal increased to 41 per cent against 37.07 per cent in 2016-17.

“Our Haldia Dock Complex handled 40.49 MT cargo in 2017-18 compared with 34.14 MT in the previous fiscal, recording the highest growth of 18.61 per cent among major ports in India, while Kolkata Dock System handled an all-time high cargo of 17.39 MT in 2017-18 as against 16.81 MT in 2016-17, achieving about 3.45 per cent growth,” KoPT Chairman Vinit Kumar told reporters here.

Overall growth in cargo handling was 13.61 per cent, much higher than the average growth rate of 4.79 per cent clocked by Indian major ports, he said.

Kumar said the company signed an MoU with Cochin Shipyard for operations and maintenance of ship repair facility at its Netaji Subhas Dock.

“This is a profit sharing arrangement with 40 per cent to KoPT and remaining share will be with Cochin Shipyard. This is expected to revamp our two dry docks” he said.

Kumar also said: “Cochin Shipyard would set up ship repairing facility at our two dry docks. There is a potentiality for such ship repairing facility in the eastern coast. It was envisaged that there should be Rs 50 crore per annum revenue scope after 3-4 years.”

The facility will have a capacity of repairing 18 ships annually.

Taking a special focus for Nepal cargo, the company had set up a dedicated support desk for Nepal bound traffic, he said, adding that Nepal cargo accounts for about 20 per cent of total cargo handled by the port.

Kumar also said the contract for techno-feasibility study for the proposed Tajpur port would be awarded next week and another 3-4 months would be required for study to be completed.

“Then, detailed project report would be prepared,” he said.

About the controversy with cargo handling company, Haldia Bulk Terminals, promoted by ABG group of India and LDA of France, Kumar said it is before the International Court of Arbitration and the hearing had been concluded.

“The International arbitration is about to get finalised shortly,” he said.

In 2012, HBT announced its exit from Haldia port, citing unsafe work conditions while the port had objected to the termination of the 10-year contract.

Kumar said the port authority filed damages worth Rs 400 crore while HBT claimed damages worth Rs 200 crore.

