Koreas to break ground for railway, road connection

Seoul, Oct 15 (IANS) South and North Korea on Monday agreed to hold a groundbreaking ceremony to modernise and eventually connect their railways and roads across their borders in late November or early December.

They also agreed to hold Red Cross talks in November to discuss issues related to families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War and arrange a general-level military meeting “as soon as possible”, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The agreements were reached during high-level talks at the truce village of Panmunjom between South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and his North Korean counterpart, Ri Son-gwon.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has proposed to Northeast Asian countries and the US to jointly set up a so-called “East Asian Railroad Community” to connect railways across the region via inter-Korean railroad links.

