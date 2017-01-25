Kourtney going for counselling without Disick

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly been having solo counselling sessions to repair her relationship with Scott Disick.

According to a source, though Kourtney has been making sacrifices to try and make things work between them, it seems that Disick is not putting in the same effort, reports hollywoodlife.com.

“Kourt has been making sacrifices and refraining from business opportunities which would take her away from the children,” the source said.

“She has also been going to counselling by herself regularly, something she wished Scott would do too. Meanwhile Scott is present for a week or month, on good behaviour, only to routinely disappear the next.

“Kourtney is doing everything she can to provide a healthy family environment to her children, despite Scott’s periodic poor behaviour,” the source added.

–IANS

sas/ks/