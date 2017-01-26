Kourtney wants Disick to sign pre-nup before reconciling

Los Angeles, Jan 26 (IANS) Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian reportedly wants her on and off partner Scott Disick to sign a prenuptial agreement before considering a reconciliation.

According to a source, Kourtney is worrying about the future of her children — Reign, Mason and Penelope — as Disick is back to his partying ways, reports radaronline.com.

“Scott will never be able to make up for leaving (Kourtney) and his subsequent partying. Things were so nasty there for a while that she was scared he would try and take the kids,” the source said.

Kourtney’s lawyers are pushing her to force Disick to sign a prenuptial agreement.

“Kourtney was hoping he wouldn’t try to create problems again, but her lawyers want him to sign on the dotted line just in case. Only after he does will she even start to think about if they have a future together or not as husband and wife,” the source added.

