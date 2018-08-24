Kourtney warns Disick not to ‘disrespect’ ex Younes Bendjima

Los Angeles, Aug 27 (IANS) The Kardashian family feud raged on as the sisters disagreed about who should be invited to ‘momager’ Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve party.

On Sunday night’s episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, things were still tense between Kim and Khloe and eldest sibling Kourtney, reports people.com.

“We really haven’t resolved anything with Kourtney since the therapy sessions. We have so much more to hash out,” Kim told the camera, adding that she felt like they were all “walking on egg shells”.

People.com reported that Kourtney didn’t want Scott Disick, the father of her three children, invited to Kris’ annual party because her then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima would be there.

“He’s still part of our family,” Kris insisted.

“What about my dad?” Kendall Jenner interjected, referring to Caitlyn Jenner, who had fallen out with Kris and the Kardashian girls following the publication of her explosive memoir.

“Nobody that’s coming would even know how to respond to her,” Kris argued, adding that she has a friendly relationship with Scott and wanted him present.

“Oh, you didn’t have a relationship with my dad for 25 years?” Kendall asked angrily.

But Kim and Khloe were on Scott’s side.

